Global Credit Cards in Malaysia Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Despite a notable decline across the category in terms of cards in circulation, value of transactions and number of transactions made in 2020 compared to 2019, credit cards remained a major method with which many local consumers choose to pay for goods and services. These cards offer a form of unsecured credit from banks, whereby users borrow to make purchases. Credit card payment is the only service available for purchasing online that allows consumers to purchase on credit. With credit cards h…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594576-credit-cards-in-malaysia

Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Malaysia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pecans-ingredient-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-saudi-arabia-medical-bandages-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2036-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sickle-cell-anemia-therapeutics-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021–2027-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Credit Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/2020-2029-report-on-global-baby-nipples-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Credit Cards in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Decline for credit cards during pandemic due to increasing preference for debit cards but category remains dominant in terms of transaction value

Notable decline for commercial credit cards due to restricted travel and work from home measures

Competition intensifies amongst local issuers in 2020 with dynamic Malayan Banking launching a number of products to attract consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Improved performance predicted for credit cards from 2021 as consumers continue to move away from cash transactions

Number of credit cards in circulation set to continue to decline as younger generations increasingly opt for debit cards

Greater segmentation likely in terms of targeting specific consumer groups by banks

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105