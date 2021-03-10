Global Credit Cards in the BRAZIL Market Research Report 2020

Given the rapid transmission of COVID-19 in Brazil and the strong growth in the number of cases and deaths, state governments began to establish rules to restrict the operation of services. Most retail and service establishments remained closed or had restrictions in place during most of the second quarter of 2020, except for those considered essential, such as grocery retailers and drugstores. With the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country reported in late February, the most critical…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264547-credit-cards-in-brazil

Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Brazil report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-light-vehicle-oe-glazing-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-advanced-glazing-material-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-c-band-lnb-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Credit Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sulfone-polymers-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Credit Cards in Brazil

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Non-essential retail closures due to COVID-19 drive digital sales

Strong performance of e-commerce helped sustain credit card transactions

Hygiene concerns help drive proximity payments

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth of credit cards to be impacted by the new instant payments system

Competition for credit cards from digital wallets

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 6 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 7 Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 10 Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 14 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 15 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 18 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 19 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 20 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 21 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 22 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 23 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 24 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 25 Forecast Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105