Global Credit Cards in the United Arab Emirates Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

In 2020, credit card payments have been hit hard by severe restrictions on the operations of the travel and retail sectors during the COVID-19 lockdown and, in the case of travel, over an extended period. These are key sectors for credit card payments, so these restrictions have led to a fall in overall credit card payments despite a rise in online purchases and a shift towards online payments rather than cash on delivery.
Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in United Arab Emirates report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Credit Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Credit Cards in the United Arab Emirates
Euromonitor International
November 2020
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Restrictions on retail and travel hit credit card transactions
Merchants continue to explore loyalty potential of co-branded credit cards
Mastercard raises the limit on contactless payments
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Ongoing development of e-commerce to support growth
Credit cards have potential for significant role in merchants’ recovery strategies
Consumer budget-consciousness generating demand for additional features on basic credit cards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 6 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 7 Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 10 Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 11 Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 14 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 15 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 16 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 17 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 18 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 19 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 20 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 21 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 22 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 23 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 24 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 25 Forecast Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 26 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 27 Forecast Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 29 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 30 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 31 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 32 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 33 Forecast Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 34 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 35 Forecast Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 36 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
…continued
