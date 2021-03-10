Global Debit Cards in Australia, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market by type by; application by segmentation by,region, and by country 10 November, 2020

As the pandemic continued to unfold, there was an increasing focus on contactless payments, more commonly known as tap and go. Many debit cards have dual network capabilities. Currently, cards are automatically routed to Visa and Mastercard, which incurs a higher transaction fee that is passed on to the consumer. eftpos (electronic funds transfer at point of sale) is calling for an overhaul of the regulation of disclosure for processing of these payments so that retailers have a genuine opportun…

Euromonitor International's Debit Card Transactions in Australia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards.

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

