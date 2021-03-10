All news

Global Debit Cards in Australia, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market by type by; application by segmentation by,region, and by country 10 November, 2020

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Debit Cards in Australia, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market by type by; application by segmentation by,region, and by country 10 November, 2020

As the pandemic continued to unfold, there was an increasing focus on contactless payments, more commonly known as tap and go. Many debit cards have dual network capabilities. Currently, cards are automatically routed to Visa and Mastercard, which incurs a higher transaction fee that is passed on to the consumer. eftpos (electronic funds transfer at point of sale) is calling for an overhaul of the regulation of disclosure for processing of these payments so that retailers have a genuine opportun…

Get free sample report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2951915-debit-cards-in-australia

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Australia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Also link: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-apple-cider-vinegar-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also link: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-oxalic-acid-dihydrate-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Debit Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also link: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-portable-ultrasound-equipment-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning

Also link: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-medical-devices-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020–2026-2021-03-04

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Focus on transaction fees as popularity of tap-and-go payments rises during the pandemic

Pandemic drives the popularity of contactless payments over the use of cash

Shift from credit to debit as consumers face up to the economic impact of COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

86 400 teams up with Zip Co to enable consumers to use its app to get a full overview of their Zip accounts

Airwallex cooperating with Visa to offers consumers a borderless business card

Another of Australia’s “Big Four” banks signs up to Apple Pay

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

 

.[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast 2027 : IQVIA

hiren.s

A comprehensive report on “Real World Evidence Solutions Market by Component (Data Sets and Services), by Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease, Neurology, Immunology, and Others), and by End-Users (Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies, Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2026” was published by Zion Market Research to understand the complete […]
All news News

Welding Equipment Market 2021 | Enormous Growth with Recent Trends & Demand By Top Vendors

anita_adroit

This crucial analytical survey of the global Welding Equipment Market addresses a range of market developments and growth elements that echo complete development outline of the market with ab holistic 360-degree view to understand multi-dimensional growth forces. The report demonstrates a feasibility check of the growth potential that helps players effectively design and deploy out-of-the-box […]
All news

Residential Portable Generator Market 2021: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027 |Honda Power, Generac, Briggs & Stratton, Yamaha

reporthive

“ LOS ANGELES, United States: Report Hive has recently published a research report titled, “Global Residential Portable Generator Market Research Report 2021“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and […]