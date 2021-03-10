All news

Global Debit Cards in Brazil Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Debit cards in Brazil are a common solution for those consumers who do not have access to credit, since debit cards are a financial product that is relatively easy to access. When opening a bank account, whether current or savings account, the consumer receives a card with the debit function enabled to make transactions. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government provided emergency aid transfers to consumers to the amount of BRL1,800, paid in three monthly instalments of BRL600…

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Brazil report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Debit Cards in Brazil

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Emergency aid from the Federal Government helped sustain the performance of debit cards

Digital debit cards activated by beneficiaries of emergency aid drive the adoption of online debit transactions

Payment links as a resource to support retailers who do not have digital operations

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Instant payments to hinder the growth of card payments in Brazil

Digital solutions to set the tone of debit innovation in the coming years

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

…continued

