Global Debit Cards in Denmark Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated migration towards non-cash payments in Denmark, especially debit cards. Indeed, contactless debit card payments are increasingly becoming the norm throughout the country. However, at the beginning of the outbreak, due to widespread uncertainty, many consumers used debit cards to withdraw money from ATMs. Nevertheless, although some consumers preferred not to use cash out of fear of contamination, cash continues to be widely accepted. Indeed, the Danish autho…

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Denmark report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Debit Cards in Denmark

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Shift towards debit cards further boosted by COVID-19 lockdown measures

Younger Danes especially comfortable with card payments

Leading brands experiencing growing competition from new smaller players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Transition to card payments to continue even after recovery from COVID-19

Smaller players gaining sales share at expense of Dankort national debit card

Consumers increasingly demanding convenience and security

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

…continued

