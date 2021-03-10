Global Debit Cards in Hungary Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

The COVID-19 epidemic and the quarantine lockdown and other safety measures that were implemented in response to it had a complex impact on the use of debit cards in Hungary. In particular, the short-term effects of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation on debit card usage was somewhat contradictory, with increased trust in contactless debit cards as a safe and hygienic payment tool compared to cash resulting in strong growth being seen in transactions volume and value over the course of 2020.
Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Hungary report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Debit Cards in Hungary
Euromonitor International
November 2020
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Complex scenario for debit cards emerges from the COVID-19 situation
Contactless payments surgery had during the COVID-19 lockdown period
Minimum transaction limit for secondary verification raised in response to COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Economic reforms and shift towards e-commerce set to benefit debit cards
Commercial debit cards set to drive overall category growth
The competitive environment set to change as strategic alliances emerge
The development of fintech set to spur growth in debit cards
CATEGORY DATA
