Global Debit Cards in Indonesia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

The Indonesian population became increasingly familiar with the convenience and efficiency of using debit cards during the review period. Furthermore, the implementation of the first phase of the National Payment Gateway (GPN), the new national payment network, also increased the number of debit cards in circulation. This was due to the cost saving and convenience of the new GPN debit cards. GPN was launched due to the long history of numerous issuers with their own cards, platforms, infrastruct…

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Indonesia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Debit Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Debit Cards in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 forces consumers to curb non-essential spending while limitations on the use of GPN debit cards present an obstacle to growth

New card issuance impeded by COVID-19

Arrival of online debit cards influencing competitive landscape

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

E-commerce offers huge opportunity for growth of debit cards

Mastercard and Visa expected to remain important despite rise of GPN

Economic uncertainty and the rise of digital payments threaten to undermine growth

