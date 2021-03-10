Global Debit Cards in Norway Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

During 2020, the main impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the use of payment cards in general and debit cards in particular was the reluctance of consumers to handle cash. The main reason for this is the widespread perception that coins and banknotes have the potential to harbour and transmit the COVID-19 virus. The result of this was a significant decline in the proportion of total transactions value and volume accounted for by cash transactions. Debit cards are the most common types of payment…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264577-debit-cards-in-norway
Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Norway report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automatic-door-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02
Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-homes-technology-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2025-2021-03-03
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-consumer-mems-inertial-sensors-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Debit Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-in-vitro-diagnostics-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2014–2025-2021-03-04
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Debit Cards in Norway
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Debit cards benefits from the reluctance of consumers to handle cash
Social distancing places pressure on debit card transactions volume
Wide acceptance of debit cards continues to underpin a strong performance
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Surging interest in mobile wallets and contactless payment set to continue building
Debit cards to remain the most popular payment method in Norway
Spend per transaction set to continue declining
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/