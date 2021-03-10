Global Debit Cards in Norway Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

During 2020, the main impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the use of payment cards in general and debit cards in particular was the reluctance of consumers to handle cash. The main reason for this is the widespread perception that coins and banknotes have the potential to harbour and transmit the COVID-19 virus. The result of this was a significant decline in the proportion of total transactions value and volume accounted for by cash transactions. Debit cards are the most common types of payment…

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Norway report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Debit Cards in Norway

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Debit cards benefits from the reluctance of consumers to handle cash

Social distancing places pressure on debit card transactions volume

Wide acceptance of debit cards continues to underpin a strong performance

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Surging interest in mobile wallets and contactless payment set to continue building

Debit cards to remain the most popular payment method in Norway

Spend per transaction set to continue declining

