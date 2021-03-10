Global Debit Cards in Portugal Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Following an ongoing stable performance by the largest financial card category of debit cards towards the end of the review period, which was supported by a positive economic landscape resulting in rising disposable incomes and increased spending on goods and services in Portugal, the emergence of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown measures to combat the transmission rate of the virus had a significant negative impact on consumer sentiment and spending patterns. The closure of borders to tourists…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264578-debit-cards-in-portugal

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Portugal report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-magnet-wire-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-statcom-ups-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ceramic-decal-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Debit Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-marine-diesel-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021-2026-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Debit Cards in Portugal

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Declines for most popular payment method of debit cards in 2020 as price-sensitive consumers prioritise spending during pandemic

Number of contactless smart cards increases during pandemic due to concerns over virus, while increase in limit on spending through this method drives up average spend per transaction

Caixa Geral de Depósitos remains overall leading issuer of debit cards in 2019

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

More positive outlook for debit cards over forecast period as Portugal continues to move towards cashless society

Greater use of contactless technology on Portugal’s transport systems likely to support greater uptake of debit cards

Further investment by banks in issuing contactless smart cards likely

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105