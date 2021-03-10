Global Debit Cards in Portugal Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Following an ongoing stable performance by the largest financial card category of debit cards towards the end of the review period, which was supported by a positive economic landscape resulting in rising disposable incomes and increased spending on goods and services in Portugal, the emergence of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown measures to combat the transmission rate of the virus had a significant negative impact on consumer sentiment and spending patterns. The closure of borders to tourists…
Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Portugal report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Debit Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Debit Cards in Portugal
Euromonitor International
November 2020
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Declines for most popular payment method of debit cards in 2020 as price-sensitive consumers prioritise spending during pandemic
Number of contactless smart cards increases during pandemic due to concerns over virus, while increase in limit on spending through this method drives up average spend per transaction
Caixa Geral de Depósitos remains overall leading issuer of debit cards in 2019
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
More positive outlook for debit cards over forecast period as Portugal continues to move towards cashless society
Greater use of contactless technology on Portugal’s transport systems likely to support greater uptake of debit cards
Further investment by banks in issuing contactless smart cards likely
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
…continued
