Global Dermatologicals in Finland Market Research Report 2020

Overall dermatologicals has not been strongly affected by the arrival of COVID-19, though deceleration or decline is occurring in most categories. Certain usually stable areas have taken a noticeable hit. These have included antiparasitics/lice (head and body) treatments, cold sore treatments and to a lesser extent topical germicidals/antiseptics. All these categories saw weaker demand due to the lockdown, with people staying home and being less likely to be affected by lice or cold sores and ha…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117576-dermatologicals-in-finland
Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sport-coats-market-2021-global-analysis-forecast-to-2027-market-research-report-2021-02-01
Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/inflatable-life-jackets-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-04
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/touch-screen-modules-market-segmentation-parameters-and-prospects-2021-to-2027-market-research-report-2021-02-08
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-compressed-fiber-gasket-market-2021-industry-analysis-share-growth-sales-trends-supply-forecast-2027-2021-02-10
Table of Contents
Dermatologicals in Finland
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home isolation reduces need for several dermatological products
Self-care trend for vaginal antifungals strengthens amid pandemic
Leading companies show stability in the face of COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Innovation increasingly key in uncertain aftermath of 2020
Price spectrum is widening in cold sore treatments
Ratiopharm to intensify competition in vaginal antifungals
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
….CONTINUED
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/