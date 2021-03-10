Global Dermatologicals Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Dermatologicals in general were considered less essential than other OTC categories, such as, cold remedies and systemic analgesics for rapid relief from cold symptoms during the pandemic. As a result, the dermatologicals category as a whole dropped into negative growth territory in 2020. Meanwhile, home seclusion also reduced demand for antifungal products, and other categories relevant to outdoor activities.
Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Dermatologicals in Taiwan
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Category sees negative growth in 2020, topical germicidals remain positive
Reduced travel hits demand for topical allergy remedies/antihistamines
Lamisil consolidates lead in topical antifungals, weakens Nizoral’s lead
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Resumption of travel set to boost topical allergy remedies/antihistamines
Modern promotional strategies prove effective
Climate change contributes to category’s performance
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventative medicine
Switches….continued
