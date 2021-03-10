Global Dermatologicals Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

Dermatologicals is set to record a decline in 2020, similar to results recorded in 2019. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 is not the key reason for a decline in value growth. Impacting the decline is the shift to Rx prescription and systemic options, as well as the growing popularity of dietary supplements. These factors resulted in a decline in the dermatologicals market across the review period. Systemic options are replacing areas in dermatologicals such as hair loss treatments and haemorrho…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797533-dermatologicals-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-free-flight-suits-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automobile-thermostat-2021-global-industry-size-share-trends-key-players-analysis-applications-forecasts-to-2025-2021-02-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/solid-states-drives-ssd-market-global-sales-price-revenue-gross-margin-and-market-share-forecast-outlook-till-2026-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fm-software-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-09

Table of Contents

Dermatologicals in South Korea

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dermatologicals records a value decline, however, COVID-19 is not the only reason for lower sales in 2020

COVID-19 leads to a deeper decline for antiparasitics/lice (head and body) treatments, as schools close, impacting the spread of these conditions

Domestic players lead, as Dong Wha Pharmaceutical Industrial retains the top spot with Fucidin Ointment

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Following a decline in 2020, growth is set to recover over the forecast period, driven by nappy (diaper) rash treatments and topical germicidals/antiseptics

Cosmetics manufacturers and products will stifle growth and sales for dermatologists across the forecast period

Stagnation and lack of new brand presence is set to stifle growth for dermatologicals across the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105