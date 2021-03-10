All news

Global Dermatologicals Market Research Report 2021

Self-isolation due to COVID-19 has negatively affected certain dermatologicals in 2020. These include antifungals, both topical and vaginal, and antiparasitics/lice (head and body) treatments. The reason is that many Belarusians are limiting their visits to public places such as gymnasiums, swimming pools, children’s camps, etc, where it is possible to pick up infections requiring such treatments. Vaginal antifungals has also been affected by the fact that Floukonazol 50mg vaginal antifungals sw…

Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Limited movement to public places due to COVID-19 suppresses sales
Antipruritics and haemorrhoid treatments benefit from excessive handwashing and consumers spending more sedentary time at home
Borisovskiy Zavod Meditsinkikh Preparatov maintains its company lead as competition heats up between brands after players disappear
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Antipruritics and nappy (diaper) rash treatments (marketed as antipruritics) see scope for growth
Advertising to heighten brand awareness particularly important in this highly competitive category
Players advised to follow consumer lifestyle trends in relation to popular and declining products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

