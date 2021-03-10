Global Dietary Supplements in Serbia Market Research Report 2020

Dietary supplements will see a modest deceleration in value sales growth during 2020, due in part to the impact of COVID-19 on demand, with some consumers cutting back on purchases they regard as non-essential due to heightened economic uncertainty. While demand continues to be supported by the long-term trend towards healthier lifestyles in Serbia, there are unmistakable signs of maturation for some herbal/traditional dietary supplements, such as echinacea and ginkgo biloba.
Table of Contents
Dietary Supplements in Serbia
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
With consumer interest in health and wellness still strong, COVID-19 will have no more than a small negative impact on value sales of dietary supplements
Products with more specific positioning gain ground
Leading players consolidate their grip, while some of their smaller rivals turn to e-commerce
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Negative media coverage a headwind for value sales growth
Tradition is not what it used to be
Lidl seeks to revive private label
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
….CONTINUED
