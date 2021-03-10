Global Digestive Remedies Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

The dramatic decline in foodservice consumption as a result of the nationwide lockdown had a marked negative impact on sales of digestive remedies. Digestive remedies sales usually soar during the Spring festival, known as China’s most celebrated holiday in terms of family gatherings and reunion dinners. The nationwide lockdown and compulsory restaurant shutdowns, therefore, resulted in a downturn in digestive remedies during its traditional peak season, as eating at home tends to reduce the inc…

Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Digestive Remedies in China

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Closure of foodservice outlets in peak season hits digestive remedies

Motion sickness remedies suffers as a result of COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Leader faces growing competition

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

New policies and regulations to exert an influence

Hectic modern lifestyles lead to digestive issues

Direction of consumer health trend presents challenges for digestive remedies

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

