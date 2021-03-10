All news

Global Digestive Remedies Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

The dramatic decline in foodservice consumption as a result of the nationwide lockdown had a marked negative impact on sales of digestive remedies. Digestive remedies sales usually soar during the Spring festival, known as China’s most celebrated holiday in terms of family gatherings and reunion dinners. The nationwide lockdown and compulsory restaurant shutdowns, therefore, resulted in a downturn in digestive remedies during its traditional peak season, as eating at home tends to reduce the inc…

Euromonitor International’s Digestive Remedies in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

Digestive Remedies in China
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Closure of foodservice outlets in peak season hits digestive remedies
Motion sickness remedies suffers as a result of COVID-19-related travel restrictions
Leader faces growing competition
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
New policies and regulations to exert an influence
Hectic modern lifestyles lead to digestive issues
Direction of consumer health trend presents challenges for digestive remedies
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources

