Global Digital Payment Platforms market- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

Fintech is transforming financial products and services at a rapid rate around the world. The Asia Pacific region is the most obvious example of the transformation, and the payments industry is a perfect example of what is happening. This strategy brief will use case studies to illustrate how fintech through digital payment platforms has fundamentally changed the payments industry. The categories discussed are mobile payments and wallets, remittances and mobile point of sale.

 

Euromonitor International’s Fintech in Asia Pacific: Digital Payment Platforms global briefing offers insight into the size and shape of the Consumer Finance market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market.  Forecasts provide an invaluable perspective on market evolution and the criteria for success.  The briefing

leverages Euromonitor International’s 360-degree coverage of the global payments’ landscape including insight on consumer debt.

Product coverage: Consumer Lending, Financial Cards and Payments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Finance market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc.

Introduction

Mobile Payments and Wallets

Remittances and International Transfers

Mobile Point of Sale

Conclusion

Appendix

Report Definitions..continue

 

