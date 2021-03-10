Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market 2021- New Report with Top Vendors, Market Dynamics, Regional Analysis and Future Projections till 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) is the replication and hosting of physical or virtual servers by a third party to provide failover in the event of a man-made or natural catastrophe.

Top-Line Companies Listed:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

TierPoint, LLC

Harbour IT

MikiPro Ltd

KeepItSafe

Servers Australia

SunGard Availability Services

Amazon Web Services

Infrascale, Inc.

Cable & Wireless Communications Limited

Recovery Point Systems

iland Internet Solutions

Acronis International GmbH

Bluelock, LLC

Geminare Incorporated Market by Type:

Premises-to-Cloud

Cloud-to-Cloud Market by Application:

Government

Retail

Communication and Technology

Healthcare

BFSI