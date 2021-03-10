Global Drinking Milk Products in Belarus Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Milk will remain a socially important dairy product in 2020, though retail volume sales will see a slight decline, with demand for fresh milk dropping slightly and shelf stable milk seeing a slight increase. Flavoured milk drinks saw the best performance, with sales of goat milk, powder milk and milk alternatives yet to emerge. The economising trend is expected to remain strong in Belarus, but as milk is considered a necessity, the performance of the product is not expected to be badly hit in 20…
Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Drinking milk products will see a slight retail volume decline in Belarus in 2020
Private label brands will continue to see strong retail volume sales in 2020
Flavoured milk and milk alternatives will see strong current retail value growth in 2020, as healthy lifestyle trends stimulate sales
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Drinking milk products expected to remain stable into the forecast period, with flavoured milk driving current retail value growth
Retail volume sales of drinking milk products from convenience stores will increase into the forecast period
Fresh milk is expected to see a slight decline into the forecast period, while retail volume sales of shelf stable milk will increase
CATEGORY DATA
