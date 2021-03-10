Global Ekulo Group of Cos in Alcoholic Drinks (Nigeria) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

Ekulo Group of Companies plans to sustain its position as the leading importer and distributor of wine by acquiring distribution rights of most of the leading international drinks and having a national spread through branch expansion.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2367895-ekulo-group-of-cos-in-alcoholic-drinks-nigeria

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fixed-wing-air-ambulance-service-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-from-2020-2029-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/blood-stream-infection-testing-market-by-type-component-end-user-application-and-region-global-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-10

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Ekulo Group of Companies: Key Facts

…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)

971 0503084105