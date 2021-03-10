Global Energy in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Indonesia’s coal mining sector increased production volume by only 1% in 2017, reaching 461 million tonnes compared with 456 million tonnes recorded in 2016. However, Indonesian Harga Batubara Acuan (HBA) thermal coal price jumped 39% in 2017 to USD85.90 per tonne from USD61.80 per tonne, contributing to overall coal industry turnover growth. HBA price continued to climb due significant demand from the main partners countries, China and India. The Chinese authorities have announced that domestic…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3443491-energy-in-indonesia

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Energy market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-maritime-fenders-marine-fender-competition-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Coke Oven Products, Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas, Mining of Coal and Lignite, Mining of Uranium and Thorium Ores, Processing of Nuclear Fuel, Refined Petroleum Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Energy market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-equipment-rental-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Coal Mining Industry Turnover To Continue Expanding, Driven by Exports and High Prices

Indonesia’s Hydrocarbon Industry Looks Forward To Attracting Investment From Countries Such As China To Ensure Production Growth

Indonesian Refining Sector Plans To Break From Standstill and Double Production by 2025

Competitive Landscape

Indonesian Balongan Refinery Upgrades Production Ahead of Schedule

Exxon Mobil Departs Indonesia, Leaving A Usd56 Billion Gap in Investments

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 2 Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2012-2017

Chart 4 Turnover by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 5 Refined Petroleum Products Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 6 Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 7 Mining of Coal and Lignite Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 8 Processing of Nuclear Fuel Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 9 Coke Oven Products Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

Chart 11 Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 12 Costs’ Structure

Trade

Chart 13 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 14 Exports by Category 2012-2017

Chart 15 Exports by Country 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 16 Imports by Category 2012-2017

Chart 17 Imports by Country 2012-2017, LCU million

Market Structure

Chart 18 Market Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 19 Market Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Buyers

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105