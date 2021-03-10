Global Eye Care Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had some impact on eye care in Poland. The lockdown has informed a slowdown in retail volume and value growth due to reduced exposure to eye irritants. Consumers made less frequent exits outside the home, implemented higher hygiene standard and were less exposed to air conditioning as at-home working came into force, etc. The move towards an economic recession, and related decline in consumer incomes, has also reduced the willingness and ability of custome…

Euromonitor International’s Eye Care in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Eye Care in Poland

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown reduces exposure to some eye irritants, but intensifies use of electronic devices to sustain demand

Allergy eye care continues to develop as a category as a rising number of Polish consumers suffer from allergies

Local players enjoy competitive advantages through a long-established presence and familiarity with and trust in brands and products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Lifestyle and environmental changes expected to increase incidence of eye irritations and sales of eye care products

Ageing population trend and higher incidence of allergies set to expand the consumer base for eye care products

Manufacturers set to adapt their offer to cater to more specialised and sophisticated demands of consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

