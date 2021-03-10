Global Eye Care Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the unstable economic conditions already seen in Argentina, lowering demand for eye care products in 2020. As consumers face lower disposable incomes, they are expected to remain increasingly price sensitive as a result, eschewing more expensive products. Equally, as a result of lockdown restrictions across the country, fewer appointments with eye care specialists will have been made, reducing the number of people receiving prescriptions and recommendations…
Euromonitor International's Eye Care in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Eye Care in Argentina
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 dampens demand for eye car in Argentina in 2020, as disposable income is lowered
Sanofi-Synthe´labo’s Irix brand remains the clear leader in eye care in 2020
Irix and Usualix enjoy the greatest marketing spend in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Ageing population will lead to rising sales of eye care products into the forecast period
Generics unlikely to see growth into the forecast period, as multinationals dominate
Increasing use of digital devices and rising pollution levels will support eye care growth into forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
….continued
