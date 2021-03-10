All news

Global Eye Care Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Overall, by the end of 2020, eye care is predicted to post stagnant volume sales compared with the previous year, due to the ongoing poor performance of allergy eye care and the adverse impact of COVID-19 on standard eye care. The lack of time spent outdoors has diminished demand somewhat for allergy eye care, although in some cases seasonal changes will bring out symptoms regardless and thus support sales. The standard eye care category had previously been thriving thanks to new product entries…

Euromonitor International’s Eye Care in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

