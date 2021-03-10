All news

Global Financial Cards and Payments in Malaysia Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

The number of transactions and transaction value declined in Malaysia in 2020 as a direct result of the emergence of COVID-19 in the country, and the subsequent lockdown measures in the form of Movement Control Order (MCO) which included amongst other factors, work from home measures, or unemployment and decreasing disposable incomes with the latter weakening consumer sentiment. This scenario resulted in many Malays prioritising their spending on essential goods and services, reducing the number…

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Malaysia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Financial Cards and Payments in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Weak consumer sentiment in line with unemployment and decreasing disposable incomes prompts government to launch fiscal stimulus packages

Emergence of pandemic boosts digital payment methods

Touch ‘n Go remains overall issuer of financial cards but Malayan Banking strengthens lead of card payment transactions

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

