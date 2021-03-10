All news

Global Financial Cards and Payments Market in the Czech Republic, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market by type by; application by segmentation by,region, and by country 19 November, 2020

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Financial Cards and Payments Market in the Czech Republic, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market by type by; application by segmentation by,region, and by country 19 November, 2020

The most obvious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial cards and payments in the Czech Republic was the acceleration seen in the transition away from cash and towards card payments. 2019 was the first year during which cards payment transactions value exceeded ATM transactions value in the country and after this watershed year, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the pace of the shift away from the use of cash and towards alternatives, mainly debit cards and credit cards. Acco…

Get free sample report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952000-financial-cards-and-payments-in-the-czech-republic

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Czech Republic report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Also read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-triennial-otc-derivatives-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

 

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-modified-nylon-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-breast-imaging-equipment-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cancer-therapeutics-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2016–2027-2021-03-04

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Government support mitigates the worst impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic

New regulations set to require stronger authentication for card payments

M-commerce comes to the fore as major global players launch in Czech Republic

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 13 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Various fringes of the market have been assessed in great detail in the following sections

Oahidur Islam Roman

Global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market: Introduction A business intelligent report on Global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market examines the holistic performance and overall growth outlook of the market, with specific details on market size and dimensions, allowing readers to comprehend the value and volume-based performance of the market. Various fringes of the market have […]
All news

Polymerized Vegetable Oils Market report reviews trends, revenue, size, competitive landscape analysis and forecastPolymerized Vegetable Oils Market report reviews trends, revenue, size, competitive landscape analysis and forecast

reportocean

The Polymerized Vegetable Oils Market research report by Report Ocean provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, global, regional, and country-level market size, impact market players, market growth analysis, market share, opportunities analysis, recent developments, sales analysis by volume and value, segmentation growth, technological innovations, and value chain optimization. This is a latest report, […]
All news

Video Wall Controllers Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Barco, Panasonic, Gefen, Delta, Daktronics

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Video Wall Controllers Market. Global Video Wall Controllers Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the […]