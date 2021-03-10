All news

Global Grocery Retailing market- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

Although the Middle East and Africa has the lowest per capita spend and is one of the smallest regional markets in value terms, there is ample room for growth with birth rates increasing and growing numbers of women entering the workforce driving more demand for baby food. Growing demand for products such as organic Grocery Retailing fuels Grocery Retailing growth with parents becoming increasingly aware of the specific dietary needs of their children and showing a willingness to pay extra for these products.

Euromonitor International’s Grocery Retailing in Middle East and Africa global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.

 

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Grocery Retailing in Middle East and Africa

Euromonitor International

November 2019

Introduction

Regional Overview

Leading Companies and Brands

Forecast Projections

Country Snapshots..continue

