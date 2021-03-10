All news

Global Gum in Poland Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Gum is often consumed to eliminate bad breath and to improve, or at least give an impression of improved, oral hygiene. The customer base for this product is predominantly the working population, especially consumers with client-facing jobs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent quarantine, only essential businesses were permitted to stay open, meaning that everyone else had to work from home or isolate at home if they were not working. The home seclusion situation was therefore not conduc…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Gum sales hit by home seclusion
Bubble gum and non-HW gum experience declining sales
Orbit continues to partner with e-sports
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Gum will see a post-pandemic recovery
Gum consumption slows down as smoking population declines
Larger packaging increasingly popular due to convenience

…continued

 

