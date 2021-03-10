Global Gum in Uruguay Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Chewing gum will be negatively impacted in 2020 due to the pandemic in terms of current value growth rates. Prior to the pandemic, chewing gum was the leading product area of gum. Consumers were becoming more aware of the increasing quantity of sugar in bubble gum, as well as launches of attractive chewing gum flavours, which helped to boost sales and change preferences among buyers. However, as chewing gum is largely used by consumers to disguise bad breath, demand has likely dropped since Q2.

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Chewing gum suffers from home seclusion

CAS remains leading player despite losing value shares

Bubble gum grows in demand due to children being at home

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chewing gum will make an immediate recovery as lockdown eases

Consumption of gum will continue declining despite innovation

E-commerce threatens consumption of gum

CATEGORY DATA

