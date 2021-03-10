All news

Global Haier Group Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Haier Group is a world leader in major appliances and air conditioners. Acquisitions and agile responses to changing consumer needs have helped Haier secure growth even in difficult market conditions. A multi-brand line-up allows Haier to target various price segments. Smart home is Haier’s core strategy, and in 2020, cross industry collaborations helped it launch smart home experiences rather than just appliances. Such initiatives will have a long-term impact on consumer appliances.

Euromonitor International’s Haier Group in Consumer Appliances (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Consumer Appliances industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Scope of the Report
State of Play
Exposure to Future Growth
Competitive Positioning
Major Appliances
Smart Home Initiatives
Key Findings
Appendix….continued

