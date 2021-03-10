Global Healthcare and Social Services in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The revenue of healthcare and social service providers continued to surge in 2017, due to the substantial progress in the on-going implementation of the national healthcare scheme (JKN – Jaminan Kesehatan Nasional). Rapidly increasing spending from private households also played a role. In 2017 the number of beneficiaries under the same reached 92.3 million people – up from 91.1 million in 2016. The number of times the service was utilised soared by 98% over 2014-2017. Meanwhile, the federal bud…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3443496-healthcare-and-social-services-in-indonesia
Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Healthcare and Social Services market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-paper-napkins-converting-machine-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25
Product coverage: Hospitals, Medical and Dental Services, Social Work Services, Veterinary Services.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Healthcare and Social Services market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pedestrians-aeb-system-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Headlines
Prospects
Industry’s Positive Outlook Ensured by Continuous Implementation of National Health Programme
Rising Incomes and Expanding Middle Class To Facilitate Household Demand
Competitive Landscape
National Healthcare Boosts Development of Satellite Hospitals
FDI To Be Facilitated by Government’s Relaxation of Investment Laws
Industry Overview
Chart 1 Turnover 2002-2022
Chart 2 Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2012-2017
Chart 4 Turnover by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 5 Social Work Services Turnover 2002-2022
Chart 6 Hospitals, Medical and Dental Services Turnover 2002-2022
Chart 7 Veterinary Services Turnover 2002-2022
Chart 8 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
Chart 9 Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 10 Costs’ Structure
Trade
Chart 11 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 12 Exports by Category 2012-2017
Chart 13 Imports by Category 2012-2017
Market Structure
Chart 14 Market Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 15 Market Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Buyers
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105