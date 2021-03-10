All news

Global Herbal/Traditional Products in Consumer Health market- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

The global market for herbal/traditional consumer health goods totalled more than USD46 billion in 2019, driven predominantly by sales in China and the US, which together contributed 41% of sales. Growing interest in preventative health was a key driver in the sales of naturals over the review period, and the use of supplements is expected to continue to drive sales in this category beyond China and the US to other key markets including Thailand, South Korea, and Italy.

Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Consumer Health global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market.  The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies.  Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Herbal/Traditional Products in Consumer Health

Euromonitor International

November 2019

Introduction

Global Outlook

Leading Companies and Brands

Top Five Trends Shaping the Industry

Market Snapshots

Looking Ahead..continue

