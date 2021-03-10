Global Herbal/Traditional Products Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has increased the interest in herbal products in Poland. As in standard categories, much of the interest has centred on ingredients associated with strengthening immunity and calming/stress relief, such as Echinacea, garlic or ginger. Over 2020 as a whole, the fastest growth categories are expected to include herbal/traditional cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies, dietary supplements and sleep aids. Herbal products that help to fight coughs and fevers…

Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Herbal/Traditional Products in Poland

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) increases interest in herbal options offering immunity and calming/stress relief benefits

COVID-19 adds impetus to the widening product range and consumer base for herbal/traditional products

Local player Aflofarm Farmacja Polska leverages wide and heavily advertised offer to stay ahead of a large field

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Bright outlook as naturalness, healthy living and environmental trends increase awareness of herbal/traditional products

Players set to widen offer to cater to various needs of customers, although bureaucracy may hamper development

Distribution is an increasingly important factor as consumers seek safe, effective and affordable products from a widening variety of sources

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

….continued

