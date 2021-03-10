Global Home Audio and Cinema Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The outbreak of COVID-19 is set to have a significant impact on home audio and cinema in Norway, which is predicted to see a double-digit decline in 2020, compared to growth of 6% in 2019. The most profound decline is expected to be seen from other home audio and cinema, home cinema and speaker systems and digital media player docks. The rise of financial insecurity is, therefore, set to have a pronounced impact on the industry, as the high cost of items such as hi-fi systems, may lead some cons…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3389963-home-audio-and-cinema-in-norway

Euromonitor International’s Home Audio and Cinema in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Audio Separates, Digital Media Player Docks, Hi-Fi Systems, Home Cinema and Speaker Systems, Other Home Audio and Cinema, Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/monoethylene-glycol-meg-market-2021-industry-analysis-global-trends-market-size-share-and-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Audio and Cinema market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Home Audio and Cinema in Norway

Euromonitor International

September 2020

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-chicory-flour-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The outbreak of COVID-19 reduces spending, while the ongoing competition from smartphones and wireless speakers deepens volume decline

Despite the outbreak of COVID-19, soundbars remain popular, appealing to consumers through sleek, stylish designs that take up minimal space

Koninklijke Philips NV retains its lead; however, nearly all players suffer a double-digit volume decline in sales growth, as COVID-19 impacts sales figures

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The economic recession partners with the competition from wireless speakers, leading to a volume decline in home and cinema over the full forecast period

Digital media player docks set to exit the landscape, unable to boost sales as wireless speakers become increasingly popular

High-quality products inflate price-points, dampening volume growth for home and cinema audio across the forecast period

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105