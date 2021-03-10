Global Home Audio and Cinema Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Home audio and cinema registered a lacklustre performance in 2018 and 2019 as many Filipinos opted not to upgrade their existing systems given the rapid advancement of alternative systems such as wireless speakers. In spite of the lockdown measures in 2020 driving increased demand and occasions for home entertainment, these products are unlikely to benefit from the trend, largely because they are not regarded as essential, and cash-strapped consumers are having to focus their spending on more es…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3389976-home-audio-and-cinema-in-the-philippines

Euromonitor International’s Home Audio and Cinema in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Audio Separates, Digital Media Player Docks, Hi-Fi Systems, Home Cinema and Speaker Systems, Other Home Audio and Cinema, Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fabric-wash-and-care-products-market-size-share-price-trends-and-growth-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Audio and Cinema market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Home Audio and Cinema in the Philippines

Euromonitor International

September 2020

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fruit-preparations-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The COVID-19 epidemic tips a lacklustre performance into negative territory

Digitalisation overtakes some home audio and cinema products

Sony Philippines set to take the lead in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Steady declines throughout the forecast period

Wireless speakers set to cannibalise sales of home audio and cinema

Little channel switch expected going forward

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of In-Car Entertainment by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105