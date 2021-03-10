Global Home Audio and Cinema Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Home audio and cinema registered a lacklustre performance in 2018 and 2019 as many Filipinos opted not to upgrade their existing systems given the rapid advancement of alternative systems such as wireless speakers. In spite of the lockdown measures in 2020 driving increased demand and occasions for home entertainment, these products are unlikely to benefit from the trend, largely because they are not regarded as essential, and cash-strapped consumers are having to focus their spending on more es…
Euromonitor International’s Home Audio and Cinema in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Audio Separates, Digital Media Player Docks, Hi-Fi Systems, Home Cinema and Speaker Systems, Other Home Audio and Cinema, Speakers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Audio and Cinema market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Home Audio and Cinema in the Philippines
Euromonitor International
September 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The COVID-19 epidemic tips a lacklustre performance into negative territory
Digitalisation overtakes some home audio and cinema products
Sony Philippines set to take the lead in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Steady declines throughout the forecast period
Wireless speakers set to cannibalise sales of home audio and cinema
Little channel switch expected going forward
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of In-Car Entertainment by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
…..Continued.
