Global Home Audio and Cinema Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Home audio and cinema sales have been significantly impacted in 2020, with double-digit decline anticipated for the year. Weakened economic conditions due to the combined effect of the COVID-19 and civil unrest has resulted in shrinking disposable incomes and consumers being extremely cautious about spending on luxury products. Also, certain products such as high-end speakers require a store visit prior to purchase, which has been difficult with the lockdown restrictions to stop the spread of th…

Euromonitor International’s Home Audio and Cinema in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Audio Separates, Digital Media Player Docks, Hi-Fi Systems, Home Cinema and Speaker Systems, Other Home Audio and Cinema, Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Audio and Cinema market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Home Audio and Cinema in Hong Kong, China
Euromonitor International
September 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Double-digit decline due to consumer spending caution in 2020
Wireless speakers replace need for large audio separates and digital media player docks
Sony strengthens its leadership, maintaining quality and brand loyalty
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Home audio and cinema to continue its downward trajectory as consumers prioritise essential items
Electronics and appliance specialists to maintain their lead despite e-commerce growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Home Audio and Cinema: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Home Audio and Cinema: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Home Audio and Cinema by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

