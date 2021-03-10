Global Home Audio and Cinema Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

While the strict lockdown has seen consumes spend more time in the home, Coronavirus (COVID-19) has heightened economic uncertainty in the country. Therefore, many consumers are postponing or eschewing the purchase of home audio and cinema and other expensive items. The economising trend is likely to last throughout the year to the detriment of home audio and cinema sales. Nonetheless, some households are buying such products as a means to lessen or avoid boredom and anxiety during long periods…

Euromonitor International’s Home Audio and Cinema in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Audio Separates, Digital Media Player Docks, Hi-Fi Systems, Home Cinema and Speaker Systems, Other Home Audio and Cinema, Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Audio and Cinema market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Home Audio and Cinema in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

September 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

While lockdown stimulates some demand, the tendency is to postpone or avoid purchases of big-ticket items during COVID-19

Innovation and new product development remain at the forefront of company 2020 strategies

Sony Nederland shifts focus to value sales as volume growth potential shrinks

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The wireless era is set to favour versatile and multifunctional electronic devices

Home audio and cinema is predicted to lose ground as young adults seek space-efficient products

More consumers are expected to look to e-commerce for lower prices and special deals in a tough economic climate

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Home Audio and Cinema: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Home Audio and Cinema: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Home Audio and Cinema by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

