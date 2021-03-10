Global Home Video Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The impact of COVID-19 in home video is set to deepen the decline seen for the industry across the review period. This will result in a volume decline of 4% in 2020, compared to 3% in 2019. However, OLED TVs will continue to record double-digit volume growth, being the only area in home video to record volume growth, despite the outbreak of the virus. OLED TVs will benefit from having wealthier consumers who may be less impacted by financial insecurity, as well as from consumers need to have inc…

Home Video in Norway

Euromonitor International

September 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Decline in volume growth is recorded for OLED TVs, as staying at home results in an uplift of television use throughout the country

Secondary TVs decline and the competition from streaming services challenges growth for video players

LG records an uplift in sales from OLED TVs, benefiting from the COVID-19 lockdown as its market share increases

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A deeper decline in growth for 2021, as the economic recession adapts consumers spending, while video players fail to drive sales

Smartphones and tablets adapt the way consumers view TV content, stifling volume sales of television sets

OLED TVs is set to drive growth, benefiting from postponed sporting events, as LCD TVs suffer from a lack of innovation

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Home Video by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

…..Continued.

