Global Home Video Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Home video is expected to continue to see a sharp decline in retail volume sales over 2020 as a whole. While this slump predates Coronavirus (COVID-19), the rate of decline in televisions is predicted to slow, compared with earlier years of the review period. This is partly due to the still fast growing demand for OLED TVs in the country. Another possible reason is a spike in sales due to the strict lockdown that followed the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Netherlands. As workplaces, schools and so…

Euromonitor International’s Home Video in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Home Video in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

September 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) piques interest in new TVs as consumers seek at-home entertainment options during lockdown

Leasing offers access to higher-tech models for lower-income households

LG Electronics Benelux leverages dominance in the only volume growth category to close the share gap on Samsung Electronics Nederland

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

New launches, falling prices and upcoming major sports events offer sales opportunities for OLED TVs

High-tech and lifestyle devices set to pique consumer interest in televisions

Migration to on-demand and streaming services and use of portable devices set to render video players obsolete in the medium to long term

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Home Video by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

…..Continued.

