Global Home Video Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Due to the economic impact of the protests and unrest in Hong Kong as well as the outbreak of COVID-19, consumers are much more cautious with their spending in 2020. Whilst this benefits mid-tier LCD TVs, more expensive premium products, including OLED TVs and high-end LED TVs, are struggling, despite price drops in the year. As the technology of OLED TVs improves, the unit price has declined, plus with space constraints, consumers are mostly buying 55-65 inch OLED TVs, further driving down the…

Home Video in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

September 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales impacted by consumer caution despite price drop in 2020

Internet smart and larger TVs gaining ground

Samsung leads, but growth of mid-tier LCD TVs as the economy worsens

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Further decline as consumer spending caution is set to remain

Increasingly affordable OLED TVs to grow, albeit from a low base

Mid-tier and Chinese brands should appeal to price-sensitive consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Home Video by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

…..Continued.

