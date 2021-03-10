All news

Global Home Video Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

After good growth through most of the review period, home video is set to witness a slight downturn in unit sales in 2020 as some consumers are forced to postpone planned purchases due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy and personal and household budgets. LCD TVs are by far the most popular products within home video, and these will be marginally affected by this trend, whilst some wealthier consumers will likely postpone their purchases of OLED TVs after the strong growth from its small…

Euromonitor International’s Home Video in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Home Video in the Philippines
Euromonitor International
September 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Slight downturn in unit sales in 2020 as some consumers focus on more essential items during the COVID-19 epidemic
Internet smart TVs are the preferred option
Major brands remain the most popular in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Home entertainment here to stay
Rise of the “homebody” economy will support home video
Promotions and discounts will be necessary to encourage spending on home video
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Home Video by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 14 Forecast Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

…..Continued.

