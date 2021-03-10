All news

Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Belarus Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Ice cream and frozen desserts are expected to continue to see strong current retail value growth in 2020, though retail volume sales are expected to be dampened by the impact of COVID-19, with social distancing and restrictions on public places limiting ice cream retail volume sales, along with the rainy summer.

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Ice cream current retail value sales will see strong growth, but retail volume sales will be dampened by COVID-19
New product launches expected to target adventurous younger consumers
Three local players lead ice cream and frozen desserts, due to economy portfolio and strong marketing campaigns
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
New product launches in line with the healthy lifestyle trend expected during the forecast period
Ice cream in Belarus expected to see increasing segmentation into the forecast period
Private label brands expected to increase in popularity into the forecast period in face of recession
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

…continued

 

