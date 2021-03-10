Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Ecuador Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In retail, COVID-19 social restrictions caused a decline in impulse ice cream sales in 2020 which will inevitably affect overall results given that it is the main revenue stream. During lockdown drugstores remained open, modern grocery retailers were open on restricted hours, whilst most independent grocery stores closed. Municipal markets remained open, but consumers were only allowed to visit them once a week, based on their DNI number. In foodservice, all restaurants and bars were closed and…

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Ice cream pivots towards home consumption as COVID-19 decimates foodservice volumes in 2020

Take-home water ice creams exploit new popularity to post highest price increases of 2020

Unilever Andina Ecuador continues to dominate with innovation, line extensions and marketing in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ice cream and frozen desserts to recover after lockdown stasis

Aim of stimulating impulse sales risks cannibalising existing products due to shelf space restrictions

Traditional flavours and healthy ingredients will dominate innovation over forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020

…continued

