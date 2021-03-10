Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Hong Kong, China Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Ice cream and frozen desserts saw a drastic decline in both retail and foodservice volume sales in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition to a general shift away from non-essential products by price sensitive consumers, demand also fell due to a fall in the number of consumption occasions as people stayed indoors far more and socialised less, thus limiting impulsive and on-the-go purchases. Another impact of the pandemic was a shift in terms of both channel distribution and…

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 outbreak drives shift away from impulsive and on-the-go consumption

Foodservice sales plummet as a result of lockdown measures

Cheer continues to rapidly expand presence throughout Hong Kong

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Return to impulsive and on-the-go consumption to drive forecast period sales

Value sales to be driven by focus on premiumisation through indulgence

Return to convenient consumption to come at expense of bulk ice cream

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Ice Cream by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Impulse Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Impulse Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Impulse Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

…continued

