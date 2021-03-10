Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Kenya Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Ice cream retail volume sales will decline as a result of COVID-19. Snacks, and ice cream in particular, rely on impulse buys to generate retail volume sales. However, due to social distancing measures throughout Kenya, impulse buys will decrease, leading to a decline in retail volume sales of ice cream. As consumers face increasing economic uncertainty, we can also expect to see slow recovery, with consumers diverting their disposable income to essential products and avoiding purchasing unneces…

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 will reduce ice cream retail volume sales, as impulse purchases decline

Manufacturers will focus on flavour innovation and offer a wider range of pack sizes in 2020

Local brands will be under pressure from international manufacturers in 2020, though Glacier Products will still lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Supermarkets will remain the most popular method of distribution into the forecast period

Ice cream is likely to witness increasing segmentation into the forecast period

Informal producers will take growing retail volume share into the forecast period

