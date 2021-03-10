All news

Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Uruguay Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Uruguay Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Ice cream and frozen desserts will be largely unimpacted by the pandemic in 2020 overall. In terms of current value growth rates, ice cream and frozen desserts is expected to perform drastically better than in 2019, however, this has little to do with the pandemic and more so the lack of tourism in 2019. The pandemic will have little impact in 2020 as the ice cream season is from October to March, meaning that the outbreak of the virus coincided with the colder months in Uruguay, which naturally…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/946795-ice-cream-and-frozen-desserts-in-uruguay

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-motor-home-market-2021-industry-analysis-share-growth-sales-trends-supply-forecast-2030-2021-02-18

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-web-conferencing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Seasonality saves ice cream and desserts from devastation from the pandemic
Cooperative Nacional de Productores remains lead in 2020
Consumers avoid having to pay with cash out of fear or contracting the virus
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Ice cream will continue to perform well due to seasonality
Veganism to gather pace over the forecast period
Individualism trend will inspire innovation of packaging
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news Energy News Space

Global Ferris Wheel Market 2026: Chance Morgan,Pax,Ronald Bussink,Lamberink,Chance Rides,Senyo,Starneth,Zhengzhou Beston Amusement Equipment

[email protected]

A new high-end research report documentation estimating multiple developments and growth touchpoints has been included in the versatile report repository. At the backdrop of steaming competition and fast growing vendor landscape with the addition of new players in the competition isle, this report on global Ferris Wheel market is an ideal tool to allow market […]
All news News

Kitchen Hand Tools Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 | Williams Sonoma, Kitchen Craft, OXO, Betty Crocker, Cuisinart, Cuisipro, Culinare

reporthive

“ Los Angeles, United States, February 2021: COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Kitchen Hand Tools Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Hive, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies […]
All news

Rubber Adhesive Agents Market ? Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities (2020-2027)

Alex

Up Market Research (UMR), one of the world’s prominent market research firms has announced a novel report on Rubber Adhesive Agents Market. The report contains vital insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Rubber Adhesive Agents market […]