Global Imaging Devices Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Demand for imaging devices weakened significantly over the last two years of the review period and the COVID-19 crisis is set to hasten the demise of the category in 2020, with the effects felt for some time after. The majority of consumers use imaging devices to record their travels, special events and occasions and other social gatherings. The severe restrictions on all these occasions during the lockdown periods is set to lead to steep declines in retail unit sales in 2020, whilst the devasti…

Euromonitor International’s Imaging Devices in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Digital Camcorders, Digital Cameras.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Imaging Devices market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Imaging Devices in the Philippines
Euromonitor International
September 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The COVID-19 epidemic hastens the demise of imaging devices
Digital camcorders on the way out
Canon increases its share in a declining category
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
No recovery in sight for imaging devices
Social media users and professionals likely to remain the target audience for imaging devices
Some channel shift likely over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Imaging Devices by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

…..Continued.

