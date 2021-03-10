Global Imaging Devices Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Volume sales of imaging devices continue to fall in 2020, and it is expected that the category will post a double-digit volume sales decline by the end of the year, an ongoing trend that has been observed over the past decade. In large part, declines have been a result of the poor performance of digital cameras, which have seen volume sales deteriorate due to the ubiquity and growing popularity of smartphones, a device which has decimated demand for fixed-lens cameras and significantly shrunk th…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390059-imaging-devices-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Imaging Devices in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Digital Camcorders, Digital Cameras.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-biobanking-industry-analysis-2021-market-growth-trends-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Imaging Devices market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Imaging Devices in Turkey

Euromonitor International

September 2020

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-linear-cutter-staplers-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Impact of COVID-19 exacerbates rather than generates issues driving declining demand for imaging devices

Demand for compact system cameras continues to grow despite category difficulties

Canon Eurasia Goruntuleme ve Ofis Sistemleri set to hold leadership in imaging devices in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Volume sales of imaging devices set to fall over forecast period

Demand for compact system cameras set to continue to grow over forecast period

Action video cameras a bright spot in imaging devices

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Imaging Devices by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105