Global Imaging Devices Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

With the social unrest towards the end of 2019 and the outbreak of COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, sales of imaging devise are set to record further sharp decline in 2020. According to industry sources, a significant portion of revenue is contributed by tourists. The political instability, riots and COVID-19 have drastically reduced the number of visiting tourists, hurting sales in the year. The limited store opening times and consumers spending less time outdoors as a result of the pandemic have als…

Euromonitor International’s Imaging Devices in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Digital Camcorders, Digital Cameras.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Imaging Devices in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

September 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tough times as smartphones continue to replace digital cameras and camcorders

Innovation and improving filming quality in action cameras

Canon maintains its lead in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ongoing competition from innovative smartphones

Action cameras appeal to increasingly adventurous consumers

Focus on premium digital cameras

CATEGORY DATA

