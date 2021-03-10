Global Imaging Devices Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The downward spiral in sales of imaging devices continued in 2020. The global pandemic’s bearing on this outcome is limited, as the category is in long-term decline. While heightened economic concerns further militate against the purchase of non-essential products like imaging devices, this trend predates Coronavirus (COVID-19). On the one hand, lockdown and heavy restrictions on social gatherings reduce the potential for the use of imaging devices. On the other hand, more time spent at home rat…

Euromonitor International's Imaging Devices in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level.

Product coverage: Digital Camcorders, Digital Cameras.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Imaging Devices in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

September 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Imaging devices continues fast decline as smartphones cannibalise sales

Manufacturers increasingly focus on more specialist audience to retain demand

New models help Canon and Sony offer resistance to the decline in demand for digital cameras and camcorders

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slower value than volume decline anticipated as target audience shrinks to hobbyists and professionals

Compact system cameras set to lead by 2025 by offering higher-quality images and more creative settings than fixed lens cameras, while being more portable than SLR cameras

Shrinking target audience is expected to lead to consolidation as consumers favour global brands renowned for quality and innovation

Table 1 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Imaging Devices by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

